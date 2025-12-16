Markets

BASF To Sell Its Optical Brightening Agent Business To Catexel For Undisclosed Sum

December 16, 2025 — 11:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BASF SE (BAS.F), Tuesday announced an agreement to sell its optical brightening agent business to Catexel, a Care Chemicals platform of the International Chemical Investors Group. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is part of BASF's 'Winning Ways' strategy, which aims to actively manage the company's portfolio and drive prioritization.

Set to close in the first quarter of 2026, the deal comprises of optical brightening agents at the Monthey site in Switzerland and approximately 80 employees.

Currently, BASF's stock is trading at 44.44 euros, up 0.54 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.