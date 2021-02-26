BASF sees Wintershall IPO later this year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Ina Fassbender / Reuters

BASF expects the initial public offering of its Wintershall Dea [RWEDE.UL] oil and gas company at some point later this year from the month of September, BASF finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE expects the initial public offering of its Wintershall Dea RWEDE.UL oil and gas company at some point later this year from the month of September, BASF finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel said on Friday.

BASF had previously said it was planning the IPO in 2021.

(Reporting Patricia Weiss; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters