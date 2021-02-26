BASF sees Wintershall IPO later this year

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE expects the initial public offering of its Wintershall Dea RWEDE.UL oil and gas company at some point later this year from the month of September, BASF finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel said on Friday.

BASF had previously said it was planning the IPO in 2021.

(Reporting Patricia Weiss; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

