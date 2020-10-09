BASF sees core operating profit fall nearly 30% in 2020

Commodities

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chemicals group BASF BASFn.DE said on Friday that its core operating profit could drop nearly 30% this year due to weak demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an oversupply of basic chemicals.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were expected to come in between 3 billion euros ($3.54 billion) and 3.3 billion, the group said on Friday.

Sales are seen at 57 billion euros to 58 billion.

BASF said it expects the pressure on margins to continue but they would be partially offset by fixed cost savings.

($1 = 0.8477 euros)

