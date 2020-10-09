BASF SE Prelim. Q3 EBIT Before Special Items Above Analyst Consensus

Markets

(RTTNews) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported preliminary results for the third quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items was 581 million euros, compared to 1.06 billion euros, previous year. The company said the year-on-year decline was primarily due to the continued weak earnings contributions from the upstream Chemicals and Materials segments due to ongoing high pressure on margins. Preliminary third quarter net loss was 2.12 billion euros due to impairments.

Preliminary third quarter sales declined by 5% year-on-year to 13.81 billion euros. This was mainly driven by negative currency effects.

For the fourth quarter, BASF now expects a further improvement in EBIT before special items compared with the third quarter of 2020. The company said this would also exceed current average analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

For the full year 2020, BASF Group projects EBIT before special items of between 3.0 billion euros and 3.3 billion euros. The company anticipates sales of 57 billion euros to 58 billion euros, mainly due to weaker demand as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

