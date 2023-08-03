Basf SE (BFFAF) Price Target Decreased by 7.47% to 56.33

The average one-year price target for Basf SE (OTC:BFFAF) has been revised to 56.33 / share. This is an decrease of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 60.88 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.48 to a high of 84.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.44% from the latest reported closing price of 53.94 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basf SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFFAF is 0.25%, a decrease of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 2,217K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Todd Asset Management holds 770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 23.21% over the last quarter.
PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 6.59% over the last quarter.
Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 395K shares. No change in the last quarter.
UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 49.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 38.13% over the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 12.87% over the last quarter.
