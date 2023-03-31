BASF SE (BASFY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BASF SE (BASFY) closed at $13.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.75% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.43% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BASF SE as it approaches its next earnings release.

BASFY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $89.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.52% and -2.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BASF SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BASF SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BASF SE has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.86, which means BASF SE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.