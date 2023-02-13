BASF SE (BASFY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BASF SE (BASFY) closed at $13.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.35% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BASF SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BASF SE is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 84.85%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BASF SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. BASF SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BASF SE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.43.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

