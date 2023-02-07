BASF SE (BASFY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BASF SE (BASFY) closed the most recent trading day at $14.24, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.08% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BASF SE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BASF SE to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 84.85%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BASF SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower within the past month. BASF SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, BASF SE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.77, so we one might conclude that BASF SE is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

