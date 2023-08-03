Basf SE - ADR (BASFY) Price Target Decreased by 31.74% to 15.79

The average one-year price target for Basf SE - ADR (OTC:BASFY) has been revised to 15.79 / share. This is an decrease of 31.74% from the prior estimate of 23.13 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.22 to a high of 43.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from the latest reported closing price of 13.53 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basf SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASFY is 0.09%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.69% to 450K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 20.66% over the last quarter.
