BASF says Q1 operating profit down 6% on petrochemicals

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Germany's BASF said on Thursday first-quarter operating earnings fell 6% as demand for basic petrochemicals was dragged lower by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF BASFn.DE said on Thursday first-quarter operating earnings fell 6% as demand for basic petrochemicals was dragged lower by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes slipped to 1.6 billion euros ($1.74 billion), beating average analysts' projections of 1.47 billion, according to a consensus posted on the group's website.

Late on Wednesday, the company withdrew its outlook for 2020, saying it was impossible to estimate the duration and severity of the coronavirus pandemic. But management stood by an earlier proposal to pay a dividend of 3.30 euros per share for 2019.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters