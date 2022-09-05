BASF says it will look into output cuts amid fragile natural gas supply

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE said it would further monitor natural gas markets and would look into possible production cuts if needed after Russia suspended deliveries through its main gas pipeline to Germany.

Responding to a request from Reuters, the Germany-based chemicals giant, one of the largest natural gas users in the country, added it was bracing for high and volatile gas prices.

European stocks fell on Monday and gas prices surged after Russia kept Nord Stream 1, one of its main gas supply routes to Europe, shut on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)

