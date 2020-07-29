BASF says it is still unable to forecast full-year results

Ludwig Burger Reuters
FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE said on Wednesday it still could not provide guidance for full-year sales and earnings due to uncertainty over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, The German group only said it does not expect operating profit before special items in the third quarter to improve significantly over the second quarter, citing a typical summer lull in August and seasonally lower demand for agricultural products.

BASF earlier this month reported second-quarter operating profit before one-off items fell 77% to 226 million euros ($265 million).

