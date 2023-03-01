BASF says it is halting hybrid wheat seed development in North America

March 1 (Reuters) - Global chemicals and crop seeds company BASF SE BASFn.DE is halting development of hybrid wheat in North America after results of seed trials failed to reach development goals, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

BASF will instead focus development of the new type of wheat in European markets, aiming to launch the technology there "toward the end of the decade," the company said.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Chris Reese)

