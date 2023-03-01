Commodities

BASF says it is halting hybrid wheat seed development in North America

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

March 01, 2023 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Global chemicals and crop seeds company BASF SE BASFn.DE is halting development of hybrid wheat in North America after results of seed trials failed to reach development goals, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

BASF will instead focus development of the new type of wheat in European markets, aiming to launch the technology there "toward the end of the decade," the company said.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Chris Reese)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.