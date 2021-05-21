BASF, RWE explore use of renewables for chemicals production

Chemicals giant BASF and Germany's top utility RWE said on Friday they had agreed to join forces to explore the use of renewables in a bid to achieve climate-neutral industrial production.

As part of the project RWE plans to build a 2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind park to help supply BASF's Ludwigshafen site, which is Germany's single biggest electricity consumer.

The project depends on a more favourable regulatory framework, the companies said.

