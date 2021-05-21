BASF, RWE explore use of renewables for chemicals production

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE and Germany's top utility RWE RWEG.DE said on Friday they had agreed to join forces to explore the use of renewables in a bid to achieve climate-neutral industrial production.

As part of the project RWE plans to build a 2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind park to help supply BASF's Ludwigshafen site, which is Germany's single biggest electricity consumer.

The project depends on a more favourable regulatory framework, the companies said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Caroline Copley)

