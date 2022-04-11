BASF reports Q1 profit slump due to Nord Stream 2 impairments

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

German chemicals group BASF reported preliminary first-quarter net income significantly below last year's level and analyst expectations on Monday, citing impairment charges for the abandoned Nord Stream 2 project. [nL8N2V560K]

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - German chemicals group BASF BASFn.DE reported preliminary first-quarter net income significantly below last year's level and analyst expectations on Monday, citing impairment charges for the abandoned Nord Stream 2 project.

BASF said its quarterly net income slumped to 1.22 billion euros ($1.33 billion) as it included impairment charges recognized by oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall Dea WINT.UL with around 1.1 billion euros.

The chemicals group had reported a net profit of 1.72 billion euros in the same period of 2021, and analysts had on average expected its net profit to come in at 1.77 billion euros according to a Vara Research poll.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters