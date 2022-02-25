Commodities

BASF ready to push through Wintershall Dea IPO against co-owner's opposition

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BASF, co-owner of Nord Stream 2 backer Winterhall Dea, said it was prepared to push through an initial public offering of the oil and gas business next year if its joint venture partner LetterOne upholds its opposition to the transaction.

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE, co-owner of Nord Stream 2 backer Winterhall Dea, said it was prepared to push through an initial public offering of the oil and gas business next year if its joint venture partner LetterOne upholds its opposition to the transaction.

"Given the significant strategic relevance of the IPO (of Wintershall Dea) for BASF and our stakeholders, we will use all available means to protect our rights and interests, including legal remedies and the right to unilaterally pursue an IPO in 2023," BASF finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel said in speech on the chemical group's full-year results.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular