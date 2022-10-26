Markets

BASF Q3 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net income declined 27.5 perent to 909 million euros from last year's 1.25 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 1.01 euros, down 25.7 percent from 1.36 euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.77 euros, compared to 1.56 euros last year.

Income from operations or EBIT before special items declined to 1.3 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros last year.

EBITDA before special items decreased 17.4 percent from last year to 2.26 billion euros.

Sales grew 11.6 percent to 21.9 billion euros from last year's 19.7 billion euros, mainly driven by much higher prices in almost all segments.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect sales between 86 billion euros and 89 billion euros, and EBIT before special items between 6.8 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular