BASF Q3 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net income declined 27.5 perent to 909 million euros from last year's 1.25 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 1.01 euros, down 25.7 percent from 1.36 euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.77 euros, compared to 1.56 euros last year.

Income from operations or EBIT before special items declined to 1.3 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros last year.

EBITDA before special items decreased 17.4 percent from last year to 2.26 billion euros.

Sales grew 11.6 percent to 21.9 billion euros from last year's 19.7 billion euros, mainly driven by much higher prices in almost all segments.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect sales between 86 billion euros and 89 billion euros, and EBIT before special items between 6.8 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.