BASF Q2 Net Income Declines; Adjusts 2025 Outlook

July 30, 2025 — 01:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BASF reported second quarter net income of 79 million euros, down 81.6% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.09 euros compared to 0.48 euros. EBITDA before special items was 1.77 billion euros, down 9.4%, mainly due to the considerable earnings decline in the Chemicals segment resulting largely from lower margins. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.48 euros compared to 0.93 euros. Sales were 15.77 billion euros, down 2.1%.

For the first half, EBITDA before special items was 4.40 billion euros, down 5.8%. Sales were 33.17 billion euros, down 1.5%.

The BASF Group's forecast for the 2025 business year was partially adjusted. EBITDA before special items is now projected between 7.3 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 8.0 billion to 8.4 billion euros.

