BASF Preliminary Q3 EBIT Before Special Items Declines; Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported preliminary third-quarter EBIT before special items of 1.35 billion euros, compared to 1.86 billion euros, a year ago. The Group noted that the result is slightly above the analyst consensus for the third quarter.

Net income is expected to amount to 909 million euros, compared to 1.25 billion euros, prior year. The company noted that its third quarter net income contains non-cash-effective impairments on the shareholding in Wintershall Dea in the amount of about 740 million euros.

Sales increased by 12 percent to 21.95 billion euros. The company said this was mainly driven by higher prices. Volumes declined from previous year.

The company's outlook for fiscal 2022 remains unchanged. EBIT before special items continues to be expected between 6.8 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros.

