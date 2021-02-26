BASF predicts earnings rebound in 2021

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE said it expects 2021 earnings to recover from last year's slump, and was banking on pandemic lockdown measures being eased.

The maker of engineering plastics, insulation foams, catalytic converters and coating additives said it expects this year's earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, to reach between 4.1 billion euros ($5.0 billion) and 5.0 billion euros, up from 3.6 billion last year.

The forecast takes into account the possibility of renewed significant disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, we are confident that without such negative impacts, we will be able to achieve earnings at the upper end of the forecast range,” the group said.

($1 = 0.8225 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.