BASF posts forecast-missing results for 2023

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE on Friday said its 2023 operating income before special items came in at a forecast-missing 3.81 billion euros ($4.15 billion), citing lower sales-related margins.

In preliminary figures, BASF said its net income for the year was 225 million euros on sales of 68.9 billion euros, adding that both figures also missed analyst expectations.

BASF has already announced an organisational overhaul to tackle its falling earnings and sluggish economic growth in its European home markets, and in December appointed company veteran Markus Kamieth to become CEO later this year.

