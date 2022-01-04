Markets

BASF Plans To Buy Back Up To EUR 3 Bln Of Shares

Published

(RTTNews) - BASF SE said that its executive board resolved on a share buyback program, with a volume of up to 3 billion euros. The share buyback program shall start in January 2022 and be concluded by December 31, 2023, subject to a renewed authorization to repurchase own shares by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2022.

The share buyback program is based on the authorization by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of BASF SE on May 12, 2017 authorizing the Board of Executive Directors to purchase up to 10 percent of the issued shares at the time of the resolution until May 11, 2022.

BASF plans to propose to the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting a renewed authorization to buy back own shares.

