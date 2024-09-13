BASF Partners Takazuri to Aid Climate-Resistant Construction in Africa

BASF SE BASFY and Takazuri recently collaborated to provide long-lasting smart building solutions in Eastern Africa. These solutions, focused on increasing climate resilience through sustainable products, use Takazuri's Climatile technology, which uses locally gathered and transformed post-consumer materials. Furthermore, BASF's additive packages have been precisely suited to the region's unique weather. The collaboration intends to deliver long-term, ecologically responsible solutions that boost economic development in Africa while benefiting the construction sector and local populations, with the potential to expand to other regions.



Africa's population is projected to double by 2050, according to the African Development Bank Group. Rapid population expansion and urbanization are leading to a surge in plastic waste and high demand in construction sectors. Takazuri aims to deliver an inexpensive climate resilience solution by using local resources and forming relationships across sectors such as housing, commerce, healthcare, education and humanitarian relief.



Climatile is a roofing and cladding solution that improves indoor temperatures through insulation, solar reflectance and emittance. It also provides a corrosion-resistant rainwater harvesting surface. Climatile has a smart clipping mechanism that enables the integration of functional accessories like ultralight frameless solar panels and biophilic components.



BASF's expertise has been vital in developing additive packages adapted to the extreme weather conditions in this region. Plastics are stabilized against thermal and photo-oxidation to ensure stability during processing, product life cycles and applications. Stabilizers are typically depleted throughout the first product life cycle, leading to changes in rheological and mechanical properties. Additive stabilizers are crucial for both stabilizing virgin plastics and improving the quality of post-consumer recycled materials for sustainable applications like Climatile. To ensure leak-free roofing and affordability, Climatile technology requires restabilization with proper antioxidants and light stabilizers for long-lasting service life.



Shares of BASFY have lost 1.2% over the past year against a 9.7% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASF's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 104% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 84.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has rallied around 103.2% in the past year.

