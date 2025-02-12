BASF Offers Basotect EcoBalanced to Reduce Product Carbon Footprint

BASF SE BASFY recently introduced Basotect EcoBalanced, which helps to minimize the product carbon footprint (PCF) of multiple sound absorption applications in the transportation, building and construction industries.



Basotect EcoBalanced has up to 50% less PCF than the relevant BASF standard grades. It is created in a resource-efficient process that uses 100% green electricity, and the fossil raw materials required to generate it are substituted with renewable feedstock from the start. The renewable feedstock is derived from organic waste and residual biomass and allocated to the Basotect grade using a mass balance approach certified by REDcert and ISCC PLUS. Thus, Basotect EcoBalanced not only helps to reduce the use of fossil resources but also provides transparency to its customers by giving credible PCF data to help them evaluate their own products and meet their sustainability goals.



In addition to the sustainability benefits, Basotect EcoBalanced is a simple drop-in solution that exhibits the same material performance as the corresponding standard grades. Manufacturers of applications such as engine covers, wall and ceiling sound absorbers, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) parts and air cleaners do not need to modify their current manufacturing methods or invest in new processing lines. Most of these Basotect EcoBalanced applications do not require re-qualification.



Basotect EcoBalanced melamine resin foam has the lowest PCF on the market. This enables clients to take decisive action toward their NetZero goals. At the same time, they may differentiate their products from competitors by providing additional sustainability benefits while also contributing to the decrease of fossil resource usage and greenhouse gas emissions.



Shares of BASFY have gained 1% over the past year against a 3.6% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASF’s Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Hecla Mining Company HL and New Gold Inc. NGD.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 191.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. HL’s shares have rallied 63.8% over the past year.



New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 142.7% over the past year.





