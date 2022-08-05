BASF may have to cut production due to low Rhine water levels- statement

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE said it could not rule out needing to make cuts to production in the coming weeks due to low water levels on the Rhine river, one of the key logistics arteries for Europe's largest economy.

"Currently, production is not affected by the low water," the company said in an e-mailed statement on Friday. "But we cannot fully rule out reductions in output from certain plants in the coming weeks."

Europe's heatwave has had knock-on effects on levels in key transport waterways. The Rhine is one of the key channels linking Germany's industrial heartlands with the North Sea ports from which their products are exported to world markets.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Matthias Williams)

