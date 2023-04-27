News & Insights

BASF maintains 2023 forecast, faces subdued demand

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

April 27, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE on Thursday maintained its profit forecast for 2023 but warned of great uncertainty in the global economy and subdued momentum in the industrial and chemicals sector.

BASF is targeting sales this year in a range of 84-87 billion euros ($92.84-$96.15 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 4.8-5.4 billion euros, the company said upon confirming its preliminary results for the first quarter.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.