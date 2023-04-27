BASF maintains 2023 forecast, faces subdued demand

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE on Thursday maintained its profit forecast for 2023 but warned of great uncertainty in the global economy and subdued momentum in the industrial and chemicals sector.

BASF is targeting sales this year in a range of 84-87 billion euros ($92.84-$96.15 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 4.8-5.4 billion euros, the company said upon confirming its preliminary results for the first quarter.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

