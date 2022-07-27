BASF lifts revenue outlook but warns of risks

German chemicals giant BASF on Wednesday lifted its guidance for full-year revenues as it continues to pass higher raw material and energy prices along to customers.

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE on Wednesday lifted its guidance for full-year revenues as it continues to pass higher raw material and energy prices along to customers.

Part of a release of detailed second-quarter results, the German company said group sales would be between 86 billion and 89 billion euros ($87-90 billion), up from a previous target range of 74 billion to 77 billion euros.

It added that the effects of the war in Ukraine and any further measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus might force it to review its outlook.

