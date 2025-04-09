BASF Launches Sokalan CP 301 Readily Biodegradable Dispersants

BASF SE BASFY introduced its first readily biodegradable dispersant, Sokalan CP 301, to the agrochemical market. This was in response to regulations promoting the release of safer and more sustainable chemicals into the environment.

Dispersants are essential additives which ensure homogenous distribution of active ingredients and enhance formulation stability. However, non-biodegradable additives can remain in the environment once sprayed on the field, leading to stricter anticipated regulations for such additives. Biodegradable dispersants exhibiting high performance remain limited, resulting in reduced storage stability of the formulation.

The market gap for sustainable agriculture will be bridged by this readily biodegradable alternative and underlines BASFY’s dedication to sustainable additives. Thus, Sokalan CP 301 sets new standards in environmental responsibility and chemical innovation.

BASFY stock has lost 25.5% over the past year compared with the 31% decline in the industry.



BASFY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are DRDGOLD Limited DRD, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. DRD, IDR and CRS have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 29.3% year-over-year rise. Its shares have soared 54.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 95.7% in the past year.







