BASF Issues AGM Statement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said, by the end of 2021, the company will achieve the targeted annual EBITDA contribution of 2 billion euros. To reduce costs, the company will complete the elimination of 6,000 positions by the end of 2020, faster than originally planned.

For the current fiscal year, the company's new budget for investments is 2.8 billion euros. Previously, BASF had planned 3.4 billion euros for investments in the fiscal year. The company noted that it remains committed to long-term growth projects, including the investment in India.

