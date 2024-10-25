BASF Invests to Raise Neopor Production Capacity at Ludwigshafen

BASF SE BASFY is expanding Neopor production capacity by 50,000 metric tons per year at its Ludwigshafen facility to bolster the styrene value chain. The expansion is intended to satisfy the growing demand for grey insulation material. The new production facilities are slated to begin operations in early 2027.



BASF developed Neopor, an expandable polystyrene (EPS) granulate incorporating graphite, which is largely utilized as a raw material in the production of energy-efficient insulation materials for building envelopes. The graphite gives the material its grey color and improves the insulating effectiveness of the boards by up to 30% compared to white EPS. Neopor insulation materials have set new benchmarks for new building and remodeling.



BASF forecasts a surge in demand for materials for energy-efficient building renovations in the coming years. The European Union aspires to achieve carbon neutrality in the European building sector by 2050. To reach this ambitious target, all EU member states must adopt the European Energy Performance of Buildings Directive ("EPBD"), which sets high standards for improving building energy efficiency.



BASFY offers products with further optimized sustainability profiles with Neopor BMB and Neopor Mcycled. In addition to lowering CO2 emissions produced during building uses, Neopor BMB and Neopor Mcycled also lessen the building's overall carbon footprint. They maintain the same high product quality and optimal insulating performance as classic Neopor.



Shares of BASFY have gained 15.1% over the past year compared with 9.4% rise of its industry.



