BASF Invests 17M Euro to Expand Canola Breeding Center in Canada

BASF SE’s BASFY Agricultural Solutions is strengthening its position as a global leader in canola advancement through a €17 million investment to expand and transform its Canola Breeding Centre of Innovation in Saskatoon, Canada. Construction is set to begin this spring, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to delivering leading-edge genetics, supporting growers worldwide.

With its 30-year legacy of InVigor hybrid canola, a key driver of productivity and performance for canola and oilseed rape farmers, the investment enhances breeding capabilities, aiming to accelerate the development of hybrids by integrating advanced automation.

The expansion focuses on integrating precision-controlled environment growth systems and high-throughput automation pipelines. These upgrades will enable the large-scale implementation of genomic selection, allowing faster and more precise breeding decisions. As a result, BASF will be able to shorten innovation cycles and deliver improved hybrids to market more efficiently.

The project also includes the construction of an advanced research-grade glasshouse to support future hybrid breeding programs. This will enhance BASF’s research capabilities in Canada, which can drive greater yields, strengthen disease protection and improve overall performance.

BASFY’s stock has lost 0.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.7% decline.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 98.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 135.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two. BCPC’s shares have gained 1.1% over the past year.

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BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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