BASF India (BSE:500042) Price Target Decreased by 20.31% to 4,402.84

The average one-year price target for BASF India (BSE:500042) has been revised to ₹ 4,402.84 / share. This is a decrease of 20.31% from the prior estimate of ₹ 5,524.72 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 4,359.68 to a high of ₹ 4,532.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 4,378.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF India. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500042 is 0.02%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 137K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500042 by 16.85% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 43K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

