BASF halts new business in Russia, Belarus -WirtschaftsWoche

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BASF, the world's largest chemicals group, has halted new business in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE, the world's largest chemicals group, has halted new business in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"BASF will not conclude new business in Russia and Belarus, with the exception of those serving food production as part of humanitarian measures," German magazine WirtschaftsWoche quoted the company as saying.

"Effective immediately, BASF will only conduct business in Russia and Belarus that fulfils existing obligations in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and international rules."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More