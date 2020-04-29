BASF Group Withdraws FY20 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German chemical company BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) Wednesday said it is withdrawing its outlook.

The company said it is currently impossible to reliably estimate both the length and the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as future measures to contain it.

Previously, the company had projected sales growth to between 60 billion and 63 billion euros and EBIT before special items of between 4.2 billion and 4.8 billion euros for the full year 2020.

The Board of Executive Directors and Supervisory Board decided to propose a dividend of 3.30 euro per share for resolution by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of BASF SE, which will be held June 18, 2020.

