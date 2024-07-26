News & Insights

BASF Group Q2 Net Income Declines; FY24 Guidance Unchanged

July 26, 2024 — 01:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported second quarter net income of 430 million euros, a decline of 14.0% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.48 euros compared to 0.56 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.93 euros compared to 0.72 euros. EBITDA before special items was 1.96 billion euros, up 0.6% from a year ago. Sales were 16.1 billion euros, down 6.9% from the prior-year period.

CFO Dirk Elvermann said: "We are on track to achieve the targeted 2.1 billion euros annual cost savings by the end of 2026."

The BASF Group's forecast for fiscal 2024 remains unchanged. The Group continues to project EBITDA before special items of between 8.0 billion euros and 8.6 billion euros.

