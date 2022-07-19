BASF gives final approval for construction of Zhanjiang site - statement

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - BASF SE BASFn.DE on Tuesday gave final approval for the construction of its Zhanjiang chemical complex, the company said, with the focus now on building a steam cracker and several plants for producing petrochemicals and intermediates.

The site, which will be the company's third-largest globally once complete, is due to be fully operational by 2030.

