BASF gives final approval for construction of Zhanjiang site - statement

BASF SE on Tuesday gave final approval for the construction of its Zhanjiang chemical complex, the company said, with the focus now on building a steam cracker and several plants for producing petrochemicals and intermediates.

The site, which will be the company's third-largest globally once complete, is due to be fully operational by 2030.

