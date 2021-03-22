Markets

BASF Extends Supplier Deal With Mercedes-Benz To APAC Region

(RTTNews) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said the company has recently secured a multi-year contract with Mercedes-Benz in the Asia Pacific region that extends its supplier status to Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. The deal follows previous agreement covering EMEA region. The agreement includes Glasurit and R-M premium automotive refinishing brands and RODIM paint-related products.

As part of the agreement, BASF will deliver a complete offering of digital and data solutions including its digital color management tools, which help body shops to speed up workflows.

