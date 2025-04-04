BASF Expands Portfolio With Sustainable Personal Care Solutions

BASF SE BASFY announced the launch of its natural-based innovation for personal care with three new products: Verdessence Maize, a natural styling polymer; Lamesoft OP Plus, a wax-based opacifier dispersion; and Dehyton PK45 GA/RA, a betaine derived from Rainforest Alliance Certified coconut oil.

These products have been made sustainable without compromising on performance. BASF will be showcasing its new innovation in the personal care segment as part of its Longevity Ecosystem at in-cosmetics Global in Amsterdam from April 8 to 10.

Verdessence Maize styling polymer, a plant-based styling ingredient, is fully made from renewable feedstocks. The product, which expands BASF’s high-performing biopolymers portfolio, has offered the same performance when compared to products with synthetic polymers. Lamesoft is a biodegradable opacifier dispersion that has high natural origin content and provides a creamy white and caring appearance to formulations. Lastly, Dehyton, a versatile betaine sourced from coconut oil and certified by Rainforest Alliance, can be readily used in shampoos and cleansers for excellent foaming properties.This increasing focus on biodegradable solutions for the personal care sector will help BASFY capture the conscious consumer market.

The stock has lost 18.4% over the past year compared with the 17.1% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

