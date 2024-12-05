BASF Expands its Sustainable Product Portfolio in Lemforde

BASF SE BASFY has completed the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS program at its Lemforde, Germany, production facility for manufacturing biomass-balanced thermoplastic polyurethanes. In addition, various thermoplastic and polyurethane systems were successfully recertified according to REDcert standards. This enables BASF to broaden its sustainable product offering and maintain its commitment to assisting clients in meeting their sustainability objectives.



BASF's mass-balancing approach helps its customers achieve their environmental goals. This approach enables the replacement of fossil resources with renewable and recycled raw materials in BASF's Verbund production system and assigns them to the appropriate product. Customers benefit from a decreased CO2 footprint when fossil raw materials are replaced with renewable alternatives. The formulation and quality of the corresponding end goods are unaltered.



Customers benefit from this drop-in solution because it has a lower CO2 footprint than conventional materials and requires no technological adjustments. Reducing the usage of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions is extremely important for today's manufacturers and consumers.



The ISCC PLUS certification covers the full value chain and ensures that the certified share of fossil raw materials is replaced with renewable raw materials. This allows BASF to give mass balance certificates to clients for certain thermoplastic polyurethane products. It is a globally recognized certification program for mass balancing methods.



Shares of BASFY have lost 3% over the past year compared with 5.7% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASF’s Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD and CF Industries Inc. CF.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 163.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.88 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11.5%. DD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.9%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 16.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.32 per share. CF, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing twice, with the average earnings surprise being 10.3%. CF has rallied around 23.2% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.