BASF Enters Long-term Deal With Equinor For Supply Of Natural Gas For Its Operations In Europe

July 18, 2025 — 03:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) and Equinor have signed a long-term strategic agreement for the annual delivery of up to 23 terawatt hours of natural gas over a ten-year period. Deliveries will start on October 1st, 2025. Equinor has been supplying gas and liquids to BASF for several years.

Dirk Elvermann, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer, BASF SE, said: "Equinor is a trusted and valued partner. The supply agreement not only comes with competitive terms but also supports our sustainability targets."

