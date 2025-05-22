BASF Enhances Commitment to Copper Hydrometallurgy Business

BASF SE BASFY announced a strategic shift in its copper hydrometallurgy business by intensifying the efforts to develop the next generation of leaching aids with enhanced efficiency. Additionally, the LixTRA product line will also be further advanced to drive innovative solutions. The shift is in response to the ever-increasing demand for copper and the industry’s need for sustainable and resource-efficient processing.

To enable this shift, BASF will be relocating its Global R&D leaching activities from Tucson, AZ, to its state-of-the-art R&D facility in Houston, TX, thereby consolidating expertise under one roof. BASF is also decentralizing its technical and analytical capabilities for solvent extraction and electrowinning, which will ensure support to all customers using LIX and LixMS. Users will also benefit from enhanced technical services and analytical support tailored to their needs.

Continued efforts to innovate in the field of sulfidic and non-sulfidic flotation remain a focus. Also, a strong commitment to developing cutting-edge formulations, marketed under the renowned brands Lupromin, Luprofroth, and Luproset, will significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of mineral processing. BASFY, through these adjustments, will be better placed to cater to the needs and challenges of the mining industry with chemical innovation.

BASFY stock has lost 3.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 30.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. BCPC’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. BCPC’s shares have gained 10% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.