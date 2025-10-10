Markets

BASF To Divest Majority Stake In Coatings Business To Carlyle And QIA In 7.7 Bln Euro Deal

October 10, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German chemical producer BASF SE (BASFY.PK) and funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), in partnership with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), on Friday entered into a binding agreement relating to BASF's automotive OEM coatings, automotive refinish coatings, and surface treatment businesses, BASF Coatings. The enterprise value of the transaction amounts to 7.7 billion euros.

The transaction, subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. This transaction, together with the already closed divestiture of the decorative paints business, value BASF's entire Coatings division at an enterprise value of 8.7 billion euros.

BASF will also reinvest in the coatings business holding a 40% equity stake and will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approx. 5.8 billion euros at closing of the transaction.

BASF Coatings is a global player in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries.

The business operates in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific, and generated sales of approx. 3.8 billion euros in 2024.

Working closely alongside management, Carlyle will support the future growth of the business through investing in its commercial capabilities, innovation pipeline, and organizational structure to enhance customer focus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.