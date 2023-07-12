BASF cuts 2023 earnings guidance

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE on Wednesday cut its full-year earnings guidance, the latest in a string of chemical companies caught out by weak demand from industrial clients and higher interest rates.

In an unscheduled statement, BASF said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and adjusted for special items would be 4.0 billion to 4.4 billion euros in 2023

It had previously projected adjusted EBIT of 4.8 billion – 5.4 billion euros for the year, down from 6.9 billion in 2022.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Sarah Marsh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.