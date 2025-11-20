BASF Coatings Launches Automotive OEM Coatings Plant in Germany

BASF SE BASFY recently launched a state-of-the-art production facility for automotive OEM coatings at its Muenster site in Germany. The new plant is planned to manufacture high-runner products, the colors that are in demand, enabling greater production efficiency and consistent product quality.

The investment strengthens BASF Coatings’ position in the high-volume coatings segment. The facility’s high degree of automation enhances process stability, reliability and sustainable operations. The facility represents one of BASF Coatings’ most transformative investments in the past five years.

Beginning with conceptual planning in 2019 and followed by two and a half years of construction, the initiative has been built on the expertise of BASF teams worldwide. The teams in Asia Pacific and North America will also adopt the same best practices, further strengthening BASF’s global manufacturing network.

As sustainability plays a central role, the facility is designed to optimize energy consumption and reduce CO2 emissions. Since 2022, the Muenster site has been powered by renewable wind power, cutting approximately 4,000 tons of CO2 annually.

With this milestone, BASF Coatings continues to advance its global sustainability and innovation strategy while supporting automotive customers with reliable, high-performance coating solutions.

BASFY’s shares have gained 16.6% over the past year against the industry’s 25.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY. KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a rise of 139.71%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.37%. Its shares have gone up by 156% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share.Its shares have gained 70.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a rise of 109.45% from year-ago levels. HMY’s shares have gained 78.3% in the past year.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.