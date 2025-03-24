BASF Brings 54-Megawatt Water Electrolyzer Into Operation

BASF SE BASFY recently announced the commissioning of Germany’s largest proton exchange membrane electrolyzer operation at BASF’s Ludwigshafen site. The electrolyzer has been designed to supply the main plant with zero-carbon hydrogen feedstock at a rate of 1 metric ton per hour.

This plant was under construction for around two years. In cooperation with Siemens Energy, the electrolyzer is embedded in the production and infrastructure at the Ludwigshafen site. The system has been installed with a total of 72 stacks, in which the actual electrolysis process takes place, to enhance its interface and integration into a chemical production environment.

The project, Hy4Chem, was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in collaboration with the state of Rhineland-Palatinate for the construction of the plant. BASF invested around €25 million in the project. The emission-free production of hydrogen is a milestone for the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy and strengthens Ludwigshafen as a business location. This has garnered support from federal and state governments as it supports Rhineland-Palatinate’s climate protection targets.

The BASFY stock has lost 4.8% in the past year compared with the 14.7% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

