BASF Boosts Raw Materials Portfolio for European Construction Industry

BASF SE BASFY recently introduced Pluriol A 2400 I, a reactive polyethylene glycol for polycarboxylate ethers in the construction industry in Europe. This isoprenol-PEG (iPEG) will be used to create third-generation superplasticizers, offering better performance in terms of flow characteristics and durability.

Being the only supplier in Europe, BASF is diligent in ensuring reliable deliveries. BASF also enjoys raw material independence through a backward-integrated manufacturing process, while simultaneously contributing to the reduction of CO 2 emissions through local sourcing.

iPEGs are used as raw material for superplasticizers or flow agents in concrete admixtures, along with various other applications in the construction industry, such as a raw material to produce dispersants for inorganic pigments.

BASFY stock has lost 9.6% over the past year compared with the industry's 27.2% decline.



BASFY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While AKZOY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have soared 12.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest, with the average surprise being roughly 21.70%.





