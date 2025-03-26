BASF Boosts Production in China to Meet Automotive Demand

BASF SE's BASFY Coatings division has expanded its production capacity at the Caojing plant in Shanghai, China, for polyester and polyurethane resin. Initially set up in 2015 with a capacity of 8,000 metric tons per year, the facility now has more than doubled its production, reaching an impressive 18,800 metric tons annually. This expansion not only reflects BASF’s strategic response to rising market demand but also strengthens its position in the industry.



In addition, BASF Coatings is set to enhance its electrocoat binder production at the Caojing site through process optimization starting in early 2026. This strategic initiative will further solidify BASF Coatings' leadership in the rapidly evolving automotive coatings market, enabling the company to better support the growing demand for all coating layers used by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers across the Asia Pacific region over the next decade.



The expanded resin production capacity and the planned increase in binder capacities will strengthen the company's supply reliability, allowing it to better meet the rising demand for automotive OEM coatings in the region. This expansion highlights BASF's dedication to local manufacturing and its capacity to quickly adapt to customer needs.



Shares of BASFY have lost 6.1% over the past year against a 15.6% decline of its industry.



