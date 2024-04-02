BASF (BASFY) Unveils AdBlue ZeroPCF With Lower Carbon Footprint

BASF SE BASFY has launched AdBlue ZeroPCF as the first AdBlue product with a reduced carbon footprint. The company is now the first manufacturer to offer AdBlue in a ZeroPCF form, which has a certified CO2 footprint (product carbon footprint or PCF) of less than 0.05 kg per kilogram of AdBlue. The amount includes the CO2 emissions associated with the product during production up to the site gate. The market standard for fossil products is at least 0.4 kg in Europe.



BASF's AdBlue ZeroPCF reduces PCF through the use of renewable energies and raw materials based on a mass balance method, which has been verified by TUV Rheinland. REDcert, a biomass certification system, has also certified that BASF's AdBlue ZeroPCF meets the required mass balance specifications.



The AdBlue ZeroPCF is now offered to industrial users like as freight forwarders and the automotive industry as a tanker train product, allowing them to decrease their scope 3.1 footprint. BASF AdBlue ZeroPCF for diesel vehicles is available in all typical package sizes, including the five-liter canister.



The industries are seeing an increase in demand for products having a lower carbon footprint. AdBlue ZeroPCF provides an AdBlue solution for the transportation industry that addresses this trend. In the next months, the company plans to gradually extend its offering of new sustainable products.



AdBlue ZeroPCF is a step forward on BASF's Monomers division's sustainability roadmap, which was introduced last year. This envisions creating at least one circular solution for each major product line by 2025. Sustainable products are becoming increasingly significant across all customer industries.



Shares of BASF have gained 6.6% over the past year against a 7.2% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



Denison Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 91.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 61.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab current-year earnings is pegged at $6.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 23.4%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 37.3% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.