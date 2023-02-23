BASF (BASFY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

BASF SE BASFY is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24.



The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and favorable currency swings. However, weaker demand, especially in Europe, and higher raw material and energy costs are likely to have affected its performance.



Shares of BASF are down 20.3% in the past year compared with a 9.1% rise of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

BASF is expected to have benefited, in the fourth quarter, from higher prices in most of its segments. The company has been implementing price increases in the wake of the cost inflation. Higher prices are likely to have supported its top line in the quarter. Currency is also likely to have favorably impacted its fourth-quarter sales.



However, sluggish customer demand, particularly in Europe, is expected to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. Weaker demand is likely to have weighed on its sales volumes in the quarter. Demand across electronics and construction end markets are expected to have remained weak in the fourth quarter. Rising interest rates are impacting the construction market in North America and Europe.



The company is also likely to have faced headwinds from persistently high raw materials and energy prices in the fourth quarter. Higher natural gas costs in Europe are likely to have impacted its margins.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BASF this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for BASF is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 5 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

