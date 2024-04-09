BASF (BASFY) to Feature Sustainable Solutions at CHINAPLAS

BASF SE BASFY will attend CHINAPLAS 2024, a landmark event in the plastic and rubber sectors, to showcase its latest additive products, which considerably improve the sustainability of diverse plastic applications. These solutions assist customers in the plastics industry in meeting their sustainability goals by boosting durability, lowering emissions and improving the performance and quality of recycled plastics.



CHINAPLAS 2024 provides an excellent platform to invite BASF's customers to the company's plastics journey, which focuses on delivering sustainable solutions, fostering circularity and driving innovation in the plastics industry.



BASFY will present IrgaCycle, an enabler for mechanical recycling. If used plastics are mechanically recycled for a second life, additives are required to improve recycling rates. BASF collaborates with Axroma, a Taiwan-based textile manufacturer, to turn waste fishing nets into T-shirts. Axroma recovers polypropylene from nets and spins it into fibers, using BASF's IrgaCycle to achieve a greater recycled content.



In addition to its role as a recycling enabler, additives are required to make plastics more environmentally friendly. The newly introduced Irgastab PUR 71, which is used in car roof panels, is a sustainable alternative for polyol and foam manufacturers since it lowers emissions and improves vehicle air quality. It has no hazardous components, improves mechanical qualities and resists color change in plastics. Other applications will be presented at the BASF booth, including Tinuvin NOR for greenhouse films and Irgastab for better latex stability in shoe soles.



BASF experts will speak at CHINAPLAS Tech Talks about the critical role of plastic additives in raising recycled content and enhancing recyclate quality. There will also be presentations on highly effective rubber antioxidant treatments.



Shares of BASF have gained 10% over the past year against a 5.4% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



Denison Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 99.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 90.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab current-year earnings is pegged at $6.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 23.4%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 36.7% in the past year.

